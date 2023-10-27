Priyanka Chopra serves glam in all black look as she gets snapped at Mumbai airport; see PICS

Priyanka Chopra, the celebrated Indian actress who is now a highly sought-after talent in the international entertainment space, is now back in India. As reported earlier, the Padma Shri award holder returned to Mumbai in the early morning today (October 27, 2023, Friday), to attend the prestigious Jio MAMI Film Festival.

As always, Priyanka Chopra made her return to India extra special, by serving major fashion goals in an all-black look. The Citadel star, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday early morning, is now setting the internet on fire with her stunning look.

Priyanka Chopra serves glam in black outfits as she gets snapped at the airport

The former Miss World looked ultra glamorous as always as she returned to Mumbai, to attend the prestigious Jio MAMI Film Festival 2023 which will be held at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), from October 27 to November 5, 2023. Pee Cee looked drop-dead gorgeous in a long black shrug, which she paired with a matching black crop top, and a pair of joggers, as she got snapped at the Mumbai airport today morning.

The Barfi actress completed her stunning airport look with a statement necklace, a free hairdo, dewy make-up, and a pair of black sneakers. As she made an exit from the airport, Priyanka Chopra was seen greeting the paparazzi photographers with folded hands and had a very quick interaction with a few fans who were present there.

Have a look at Priyanka Chopra's airport pictures and video, below:

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story

The National award-winning actress, who is very excited to be back in Mumbai, took to her official Instagram handle and shared the update with her fans and followers, with a special story. Priyanka Chopra shared a lovely car video, which shows a beautiful Mumbai road in her story.

Have a look:

Priyanka to host Jio MAMI Festival opening ceremony

As per the reports, Priyanka Chopra, who is the chairperson of the Jio MAMI Film Festival, MAMI, is set to host the opening ceremony which will be held tonight. Along with the actress, some of the biggest names from both Bollywood and regional and international entertainment industries, are also expected to be a part of the prestigious event.

