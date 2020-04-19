Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan move 'One World: Together At Home' audience with their powerful messages

Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan teamed with Global Citizen for a special event One World: Together At Home to pay a tribute to those people on the forefront of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bollywood stars Jonas and joined Global Citizen for a special television programme called One World: Together At Home. The duo, along with international stars Beyonce, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Chris Martin, Lady Gaga and Jimmy Fallon, among many more, paid tribute and applauded the efforts of the frontliners fighting coronavirus outbreak globally. The two stars delivered moving speeches from their respective homes. They showered teachers, healthcare experts, grocery supply owners, delivery, postal and other workers with love.

SRK shed light on the situation in India and said, "India is currently facing one of the biggest challenges in her history. With the population of over a billion citizens, the spread of Covid-19 is bound to have a negative impact. Battling this crisis is going to take its toll and this is the time to take action."

"Right now I am working with a team of people who are working on providing the protective equipment, quarantine centres, food and essentials to patients in hospitals and homes. But, to beat this pandemic, the world has to come together," he added.

And the wait is over, Shah Rukh Khan with @GlblCtzn at #TogetherAtHome event supporting our health care workers!

Meanwhile, PeeCee, who has been couped in with her husband Nick Jonas in the US, spoke about the challenges faced by the refugee camps. “I have witnessed first hand the overcrowded and unlivable conditions in refugee camps ... The camps need health care, clean water and sanitation to stand through the pandemic,” Priyanka said.

Apart from the Don stars, the One World: Together At Home concert also saw several performances by international stars. These include Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Charlie Putt, Elton John, Lizzo and Beyonce. Read more about it here: Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Lady Gaga & others perform at the 'One World' concert amidst COVID 19 outbreak

