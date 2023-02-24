Priyanka Chopra shares a backstage video and we cannot stop gushing over how Nick Jonas walks with Malti

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently in one of the best phases of their lives ever since they stepped into parenthood. The couple recently welcomed their first baby girl and named her Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple has been juggling well between their work and their parenting duties and still always manages to find some time for each other. Be it, Priyanka or Nick, both of them never hesitate in showering their love on each other on social media. Well, recently the American singer performed in Vegas with his brothers and we gave you a glimpse of how his biggest cheerleader, his wife danced in the crowd. Today the actress shared a cute video from backstage and we are sure it is going to leave you speechless. Priyanka Chopra shares a backstage video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priyanka Chopra shared a fun video from the backstage of Jonas Brothers' Vegas concert. The video begins with Nick Jonas walking ahead as Priyanka records the video. He is not facing the camera and can be seen cutely holding his daughter Malti Marie in his arms. PeeCee can be heard saying ‘backstage’. The video has a montage of several clips from the concert and a couple of pictures of the couple. Check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra’s work-front On the work front, Priyanka has an exciting pipeline of projects. She will be soon seen in the romantic comedy Love Again featuring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Directed by James C. Strouse, the movie will release theatrically in the US on May 12. The film will follow the story of a woman who tries to cope with her fiancé’s death by sending romantic texts to his phone number, forming a connection with the man to whom the number has been reassigned. The trailer of the film was shared on Valentine’s Day, and it received quite a positive response from fans.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra reveals having ‘real drama’ with her hair in Anjaana Anjaani; Here's WHY