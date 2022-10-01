Priyanka Chopra shares a new PIC of Malti Marie as mother-daughter duo bid farewell to New York City

Priyanka Chopra is a true-blue social media queen. Apart from impressing audiences all over the world with her acting chops, PeeCee also entertains them with glimpses of her life every now and then on Instagram. Fans and followers also keep swooning over her photos and keep on coming back for more. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka yet again took to her Instagram space and shared a new photo of her baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas . Have you seen it yet?

A few minutes back, Priyanka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared an adorable photo featuring her daughter Malti. In the photo, the little one can be seen seated in her baby car seat, as she intently gazed outside the window. Sharing this photo, Priyanka wrote, “Good bye #NYC C U another time.”

Recently, the Barfi actress shared another photo on her Instagram stories where she was seen taking her baby daughter on a walk, while she carried her in a stroller. Priyanka looked pretty as she donned a knitted white dress and left her hair open. She wore a pair of white heels to match her outfit and accessorized with a matching bag. Little Malti can be seen dressed in an adorable white dress as well. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Just two girls walkin’ 5th av.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections, which featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris.

Next, Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me, and the web series titled Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. Apart from this, she also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the silver screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

