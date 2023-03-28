Priyanka Chopra shares a precious moment with daughter Malti Marie as she glams up; Netizens are in love

Priyanka Chopra, the popular Indian actress established herself as a global icon with her appearances in both the Indian and international entertainment industries. The talented actress entered wedlock with actor-singer Nick Jonas in 2018, and the couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy in January 2022, through surrogacy. Little Malti Marie made her first public appearance in January, this year when she attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with her parents Priyanka and Nick.

Malti Marie's glam-up time with mama Priyanka Chopra

The popular actress, who often treats her fans with lovely pictures and updates of her infant daughter, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a precious moment of the duo. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen doing her make-up, as she gets ready for a work assignment. Malti Marie, on the other hand, is seen sitting on her mom's lap and adorably looking at her glam-up session. Well, we can clearly see a future star taking her lessons, in the lovely picture.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Netizens are totally in love with the super cute picture of the mother-daughter duo, which is now going viral on social media platforms. "We are moms, have to do what we have to do...work never ends..," commented a fan and fellow mom, on Priyanka Chopra's post. "This made my day," wrote a netizen. "This picture is so precious," commented another user.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

As reported earlier, Priyanka Chopra is currently busy with a handful of promising projects in the pipeline. She is playing the lead roles in the Amazon Prime spy thriller series Citadel, and the romantic comedy It’s All Coming Back To Me. Priyanka Chopra is also making a comeback to Bollywood after a short hiatus, with the highly anticipated road movie, Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which is directed by actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, will mark her first onscreen collaboration with popular actresses, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

