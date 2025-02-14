Priyanka Chopra is the perfect ‘nanad’ showering kisses on ‘bhabhi’ Neelam Upadhayaya in UNSEEN PICS from Haldi

Priyanka Chopra’s brother, Siddharth Chopra, and Neelam Upadhyaya got married on February 7, 2025. Videos and pictures from their wedding celebrations have been going viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Chopra’s sister-in-law has shared several unseen pictures from the Haldi ceremony.

On Friday, February 14, Priyanka Chopra’s sister-in-law, Neelam Upadhyaya, took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures from their Haldi ceremony. The first photo featured Neelam planting a sweet kiss on her husband's cheek while the duo was drenched in hues of Haldi. It was followed by a series of pictures of the newlyweds.

Another picture captured Priyanka Chopra taking over the dance floor with one of the guests. The next slide featured Madhu Chopra wrapping her arm around a little kid, followed by more pictures from the Haldi ceremony. In one of the pictures, the Desi Girl was seen giving a high-five to the child.

Out of the 20 pictures, one captured an endearing moment between the Bajirao Mastani actress and her sister-in-law, as Priyanka planted a sweet kiss on Neelam’s cheek while applying Haldi. The post was captioned, "Drowning in flowers (and love)."

Unseen pictures from Siddharth and Neelam's Haldi ceremony

Just a couple of days ago, Neelam posted an Instagram story revealing a severe allergy she developed after the Haldi ceremony. In the video, she shared a glimpse of her inflamed skin and sought health remedies from her followers to recover from the reaction triggered by the Haldi paste after sun exposure.

She also posted a photo of her irritated skin, asking for suggestions from her followers. Despite conducting a patch test before the ceremony, she noted that the paste still caused irritation.

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya tied the knot on February 7, 2025. Before their wedding, they had an extended pre-wedding celebration that began with a Mata Ki Chowki, followed by Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremonies.