Priyanka Chopra shares adorable PIC of her daughter Malti Marie; Says ‘big apple here we come’

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her new phase of life ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. NickYanka, as fondly called by fans, welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little bundle of joy with her face hidden. Now, Priyanka has yet again shared an adorable picture of her little one and her face is expectedly hidden. In the photo, we can see cute little legs of Malti Marie as she sits in the car. Priyanka captioned the pic as, “Big (apple emoji) here we come.”