Priyanka Chopra shares adorable PIC of her daughter Malti Marie; Says ‘big apple here we come’
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed Malti Marie via surrogacy in January this year.
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her new phase of life ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. NickYanka, as fondly called by fans, welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. Announcing the arrival of their baby, the star couple shared a statement in January this year. The statement read: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little bundle of joy with her face hidden. Now, Priyanka has yet again shared an adorable picture of her little one and her face is expectedly hidden. In the photo, we can see cute little legs of Malti Marie as she sits in the car. Priyanka captioned the pic as, “Big (apple emoji) here we come.”
Have a look at the picture:
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas met at the grand fashion event Met Gala 2017, where they represented designer Ralph Lauren. The singer had shut down an entire Tiffany's store in New York to pick out Priyanka Chopra's ring. He had proposed to Priyanka on her birthday while vacationing in London. They got married at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January this year.
On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel. Its release date has not been finalized yet. The project also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Her movie alongside Sam Heughan, titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, will be released on February 10, 2023. She will also be seen in Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie and in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
