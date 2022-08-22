Priyanka Chopra shares adorable PICS with daughter Malti Marie: Parineeti Chopra, Dia Mirza react

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The couple welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little one with her face hidden. Speaking of which, the Baywatch actress recently shared two cute pictures with her daughter Malti Marie on her Instagram handle. The baby’s face is expectedly hidden in the pictures.

Sharing the adorable post, Priyanka wrote, “Love like no other.” In the first picture, Malti and Priyanka are seen twinning in white while in the second picture, we can see her 8-month-year old’s cute little legs on Priyanka’s face. Reacting to the post, Dia Mirza wrote, “True.” While her cousin Parineeti Chopra commented “I miss herrrrrrr.”

Have a look at Priyanka’s adorable post:

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon.

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.