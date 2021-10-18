Priyanka Chopra shares another cool PIC from her Spain diaries; Opts for casuals

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas who has been in Spain these days is leaving no stone unturned in making most of her trip. She has been spending some gaga time exploring the beautiful streets, monuments, delicacies. The actress is quite active on social media and is regularly sharing glimpses of the amazing views in Spain. She has been updating her fans about her adventures in the country. Recently, she shared a post on her Instagram where she shared a video in which she can be seen doing scuba diving.

Today also, she shared another cool picture from her trip. Priyanka mentioned that she is in Torres de Serranos, which is one of the twelve gates that formed part of the ancient city wall, the Christian Wall, of the city of Valencia, Spain. The actress shared the picture on her Instagram stories. She is wearing a simple T-shirt with stripes and jeans. Her hair is half clutched and also wearing sunglasses. Well, Priyanka is not wearing any bold makeup and has kept it simple.

Coming to her scuba diving video, the actress had written, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God.”

On the work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Apart from this, she will be seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

