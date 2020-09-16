Priyanka Chopra shares beautiful video of her love Nick Jonas on his 28th birthday: So grateful you were born
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been one of the most adorable couples in the showbiz world and we can never get enough of their mushy romance. The much talked about couple never leaves a chance to paint the town red with the love and watching them together, enjoying a fairy tale life is undoubtedly a treat for the fans. In fact, their social media PDA also makes our hearts go gaga over their equation. Keeping up with this trajectory, Priyanka made sure to share yet another love filled post for her main man on his birthday.
Yes! It’s Nick Jonas’ 28th birthday today and while he has been inundated with best wishes from across the world, we can’t get over Priyanka’s birthday wish for him. The lady shared a video compiling some of the best moments of Nick’s life which include skydiving like a boss, his romantic moments with Priyanka, trying his hands on a guitar and much more which will make your heart skip a beat. In the caption, PeeCee showered love immense love on the birthday boy and wrote, "So grateful you were born. Happy birthday my love. @nickjonas."
Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s post for Nick Jonas:
To note, Priyanka had tied the knot with Nick Jonas in December 2018 in a lavish wedding. Ever since then the Bajirao Mastani actress has been shuffling between US and India. She even made her comeback in Bollywood after three years with 2019 release The Sky Is Pink.
