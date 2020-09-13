Priyanka Chopra shares a candid photo with husband Nick Jonas; Calls him 'my forever guy'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable picture alongside husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account. Check out the picture.

The former Miss World and actress Jonas shared an adorable picture alongside husband Nick Jonas on her Instagram account. The actress who is a global icon wrote in her post, "My forever guy.. so grateful for you." The photo sees Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a candid manner with husband Nick Jonas. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The stunning diva has been sharing interesting pictures on her Instagram accounts. The fans and followers of Priyanka Chopra are thoroughly delighted when she shares pictures and videos from her daily life.

The fans are always happy to get a glimpse into the stunner's life. The former beauty queen also shares a lot of photos of her pet dogs. The actress recently shared a picture wherein she is flaunting her new hair cut. The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "New hair, don’t care," as she flaunted her new hair cut to her fans and followers. Priyanka is all smiles in the picture and is surely winning hearts with her new look. The gorgeous beauty Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an inspiration to her fans across the globe. The actress is also known to be a fashion icon.

Check out the post:

Priyanka is known to make heads turns with her style statements, be it on a red carpet event or a casual outing with friends. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has some very interesting projects coming up in the future. The actress will be seen in The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao. News reports state that Priyanka could also feature in Matrix 4.

