Priyanka Chopra shares FIRST picture of daughter: After 100 days in NICU, our little girl is finally home

On the special occasion of Mother’s Day, actress and global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared the very first picture of her and Nick Jonas’ daughter. In the photo, PeeCee hugged her little daughter while Nick can be seen sitting beside them. However, she did not reveal the baby’s face in the post. Priyanka also penned a heartfelt note and revealed that they brought their daughter home after she spent over 100 days in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

While sharing the sweet photo, the actress wrote, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.”

Priyanka further wrote, “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you. Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you Ps- thx @divya_jyoti masi for the picture and @akarikalai masi for MMs fit!”

Take a look:

New dad Nick Jonas too shared the same photo on his official Instagram handle and wrote a lengthy beautiful note. A part of his note read, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and caretakers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day. Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”

In addition to this, as per the reports, the couple has named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. According to TMZ which reportedly obtained a birth certificate of Priyanka and Nick's baby, their bundle of joy has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby daughter named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas: Report