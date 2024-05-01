Priyanka Chopra shares her review of Kiran Rao-directed Laapataa Ladies, calls the comedy-drama a 'gem'

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama film released in theaters in March last month. Ever since its release, the movie has garnered a lot of appreciation. From fans and critics to big names in the industry, everyone is showering praise for this masterpiece.

Since its OTT release, the film has been making headlines again, and we can't keep calm. From Alia Bhatt to Varun Dhawan, everyone seems to have become a fan of Kiran Rao's directorial. Recently, global actor Priyanka Chopra also joined the bandwagon as she reviewed the film.

Priyanka Chopra appreciates Kiran Rao for Laapataa Ladies

On May 01, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram story to share her views on Laapataa Ladies. While sharing the poster of the film, the Bajirao Mastani actress wrote, "Thank you for the entertainment and education @raodyness! Congratulations on this gem and make more movies!"

Through her post, PeeCee congratulated Kiran Rao on making this gem of a movie. She also highlighted the message of the film and thanked the director for that.

Have a look at Priyanka's Instagram story:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

About Laapataa Ladies:

Laapataa Ladies is a comedy-drama directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. In pivotal roles, the cast includes Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. The movie is currently streaming on Netflix.

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming movies

Moving on to Priyanka Chopra's career, the actor will be next seen in the Hollywood film Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. Additionally, Priyanka recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shared the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on navigating cultural differences following her marriage to Nick Jonas; 'It was hard for me to learn'