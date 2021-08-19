Priyanka Chopra shares inspirational quote from ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, preaches about fluidity in life

is an avid reader and her latest Instagram post is a testimony to it. On Thursday, the Baywatch star took to her social media platform to share a quote from the novel, The Last Thing He Told Me. Penned by Laura Dave, the novel is a gripping mystery about a woman who believes she has found the love of her life, until he suddenly disappears. Although the quote shared by Priyanka Chopra doesn’t revolve around love, it teaches one about fluidity in life.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story reads, “Not everything is fluid. There are certain things that you have to hit from different angles, but you never give up on. You just do that work that’s needed. Wherever that work takes you.” The inspirational quote is all about continuing one’s task without giving up. Amid the ongoing pandemic, this quote imparts knowledge about abundant patience and positive vibes that is currently required to keep up with the fast-moving world.

Take a look at the post shared by Priyanka Chopra below:

In other news, after months of missing Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra recently reunited with her hubby on Tuesday, August 3. To mark the special moment, she took to her Instagram profile to share a mushy picture alongside the Close hitmaker. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen wrapping Nick Jonas in her arms as the latter enjoys her warm embrace. Priyanka smiles infectiously as the two bundle up together in the photo.

In terms of work, Priyanka was last seen in the drama movie, The White Tiger alongside, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao. She is currently stationed at London for the shooting of her upcoming project Citadel in collaboration with Richard Madden. Priyanka also has Text For You and Matrix in the pipeline.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra dines out with Awkwafina and Sandra Oh; Says ‘when you get a seat at the cool kids’ table’