Priyanka Chopra shares a lovely 4th of July throwback PIC with Nick Jonas: My firework

often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media. Priyanka is currently in the USA spending some lovely time with her family. On Sunday she shared a picture on the Instagram story where she was having some adorable moments with her three dogs. Priyanka is a complete pet person and often shares pictures with her lovely dogs. All three of her dogs have their separate Instagram accounts. In the picture, Priyanka is surrounded by her dogs wearing a blue-collar sweatshirt and shorts. Priyanka wrote a lovely caption describing her fondness. She wrote, “The best kinda love”.

Priyanka Chopra shared another story on her Instagram where she sitting with her husband Nick Jonas seemingly on a rooftop. Nick is wearing a shirt resembling the flag of America with aviators. Priyanka is looking gorgeous in her attire also wearing aviators. Priyanka shared the picture and called Nick Jonas ‘my firework’ in the caption. She also wrote, “Happy 4th of July!” on the picture. Priyanka has garnered an immense global following by doing some prolific work in the Hindi film industry and Hollywood as well. She began her journey in the west by playing one of the leading characters in a show called ‘Quantico’ and received positive reviews for her acting.

Priyanka Chopra has recently opened a restaurant in New York called Sona. Taking it to Instagram, she expressed her gratitude and wrote, “I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale), and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

