Priyanka Chopra shares a nostalgic, childhood PIC with her late father: Daddy's little girl

Losing a parent leaves a void in your heart so deep that your life changes forever. Time doesn’t heal such a profound pain but it makes your learn to live with it. Priyanka Chopra was super close with her father Ashok Chopra. Priyanka’s dad left for his heavenly abode on June 10 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Priyanka often shares heartfelt pictures with her late father to keep his memory alive. Just a few minutes ago, Priyanka shared a childhood picture with her dad on her Instagram.

‘We keep this love in a photograph…’ As we saw the picture posted by Priyanka, this song came to our mind. In the post, baby Priyanka could be seen in the loving arms of her father. The innocent smile of the duo made the picture very precious. Though the picture was a bit blurry, the sheer love and importance that it held was clear as a day. Along with the picture, Priyanka wrote a short but hard-hitting caption. She wrote, “Daddy’s lil girl. #justthetwoofus." To note, Priyanka also has a tattoo that says ‘Daddy’s lil girl’ in memory of her beloved father.

Take a look at Priyanka's post:

On the professional front, Priyanka will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa which is a Farhan Akhtar directorial. The movie will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. On the Hollywood front, Priyanka is working on Ending Things and It's All Coming Back To Me, Citadel. Meanwhile, on the personal front, according to TMZ, Priyanka and Nick Jonas have named their baby Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple’s side.

