Priyanka Chopra shares a PIC feat. Nick Jonas and daughter Malti as they spend time in pool

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently enjoying their new phase of life as parents. The duo welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. While the actress has been careful not to reveal her baby's face, she recently shared a cute family picture on her Instagram story featuring husband Nick and daughter Malti Marie. The baby’s face is expectedly covered with a heart emoji. In the image, PeeCee shared, the family of three can be seen chilling inside a pool.

On January 22, Priyanka and Nick had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Have a look at Priyanka’s picture:

Meanwhile, earlier in an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra had hinted that the newly turned parents will be sharing their baby's face soon.

Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' name is inspired by her mother’s name Madhumalti Chopra, aka, Madhu Chopra. Reacting to the same, Madhu said that it came as a pleasant surprise and she got to know about the name only on the day of the namkaran, and she was honoured. Madhu shared that in Hindu traditions, the paternal grandfather whispers the name, along with words of wisdom, into the baby’s ears and Nick’s dad did those rituals. She added that Priyanka and Nick have already discussed being equally involved as parents. "I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in the spy thriller series Citadel with Richard Madden, romantic comedy It's All Coming Back To Me with Sam Heughan and Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.