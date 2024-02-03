Priyanka Chopra shares PIC in animal print bikini, joins ‘Me at 21’ viral trend; ‘Learnt a lot since then’

There's a hot new trend on Instagram right now where people are sharing photos of themselves when they were 21 years old. It seems like everyone is joining in on the fun, including Priyanka Chopra who recently posted a few throwback pictures from that time. These nostalgic photos will definitely make you reminisce and realize just how far the talented actress has come.

Priyanka Chopra shared pictures from when she was 21

On her Instagram stories, Priyanka Chopra posted a photo of herself smiling and gazing into the camera. Her hairstyle in the picture is quite different from her current one, making her look completely transformed. Alongside the photo, she wrote 'Let's see you at 21' with a playful wink emoji. In the following picture, she can be seen rocking an animal-print bikini, denim shorts, and a wide belt. To complete her look, she added a cowboy hat and a seductive expression on her face. Sharing this picture, she captioned it with 'learnt a lot since then'..

In the last picture, she can be seen wearing a denim mini-skirt and a completely ripped top from the front. She is posing stylishly and sharing this picture she wrote, ‘bronzer’.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas vacate their Los Angeles home

According to a recent report from Page Six, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had to leave their Los Angeles home due to several issues. The couple's luxurious property, purchased in September 2019 for $20 million, includes seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, a temperature-controlled wine room, an indoor basketball court, an interior bowling alley, a home theater, an entertainment lounge, and a spa with a steam shower, among other amenities.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again and the web series Citadel. The actress was slated to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a film also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director revealed that the project has faced delays due to scheduling conflicts.

