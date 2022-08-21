Priyanka Chopra shares a PIC of Malti Marie with bangles and anklets as she spends time with her 'choti nani'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are undoubtedly one of the cutest couples ever. Currently, the duo is enjoying their new phase of life as parents ever since they welcomed their daughter Maltie Marie Jonas Chopra in January this year via surrogacy. She came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day. Every now and then, the power couple keeps sharing glimpses of their baby girl, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas but without revealing her daughter's face.

On Saturday morning, the Dil Dhadkane Do actress took to her Instagram story and shared yet another lovely picture of her baby girl. In the photo, Priyanka's aunt Kiran Mathur is seen holding Malti in her arms as they spend quality time at PeeCee's LA home. The actress captioned the post, "Love you chhoti nani," accompanied with a heart emoji Malti Marie is seen donning a white frock and a matching headband. Not just that, the little one also wore bangles and anklets in the picture.

Check out Malti Marie's PIC:

Recently, Priyanka took off to Mexico to ring in her 40th birthday and also to celebrate Malti's 6-month birthday. The actress also shared pictures on her Instagram handle which featured Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and others.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which featured Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris.

Next, Priyanka will be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks her return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

