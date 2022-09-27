Priyanka Chopra shares PIC with Malti and her father; Says 'It's always Daughter's Day in my book'

Meanwhile, today, PeeCee took to her Instagram and shared a collage of two pictures, marking the International Daughters’ Day. Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “A day late, but it’s always International Daughters’ Day in my book.” One photo features the Gunday actress with her daughter Malti Marie and the other one showcases Priyanka dancing with her father.

Priyanka Chopra is a global star and one of the most loved celebs in the film industry. The actress is on cloud nine as she is enjoying her new phase of life as a mother, ever since she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas. NickYanka, as fondly called by fans, welcomed their daughter via surrogacy. Speaking of daughters, Priyanka has always been open about one relationship in her life and that’s her bond with her late father, Ashok Chopra, who passed away at the age of 64 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.

Have a look at Priyanka’s picture:

Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl this year through surrogacy. They had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

Meanwhile, last month, Priyanka had shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the 72nd birth anniversary of her late father. The actress took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback picture of her with her dad. In the photo, young Priyanka can be seen sitting in the snow with her father. She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday dad. We miss you. Everyday.”

On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel. The film also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Her movie alongside Sam Heughan, titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, will be released on February 10, 2023. She will also be seen in Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie.

She will also star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

