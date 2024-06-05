Priyanka Chopra shares PICS of what happens when daughter Malti is in HMU trailer and we are already in love with her skills

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Australia and keeping it busy, as she recently began shooting for her next project, The Bluff. The actress is also joined by her daughter, Malti Marie, on the film sets. On various occasions, the actress is seen dropping aww-worthy cutesy glimpses of her daughter on her Instagram handle. Yet again, PeeCee gave a peek into her make-up room while she flaunted her little one's HMU skills.

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie's makeup-room diaries are all things cute

Today, on June 5, a while ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories and posted everyone’s favorite series featuring her little one, Malti Marie. In the first photo, she was seen sketching on the mannequin placed on the dressing table. One can also see a notebook placed beside her. Up next is the little one holding a hairbrush in her hand as she observes it.

The third photo in the story was another adorable glimpse featuring the little munchkin playing with a long rope from what appears to be inside the actress’ make-up room. Sharing the photo, the actress gave a quirky caption expressing, “Practicing her sailing knots.” The post concluded with a photograph that is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The photograph features the mother-daughter duo holding the mannequin with a wig placed on it. The little one was seemingly happy looking at it and the Citadel actress smiled looking at Malti. “I think “Diane” is coming home with us (accompanied by a laughter emoji),” she wrote alongside.



Priyanka Chopra announced beginning of The Bluff shoot

Just a couple of days ago, PeeCee announced the beginning of her new project, The Bluff, with a happy video expressing, “When I start a new project, it’s really important for me to know that the people that come together to make it are top-notch. We spend so much time together, away from our families and homes, thinking, eating, and breathing the art we’re contributing to. It becomes so much easier when everyone you’re surrounded by is full of joy, dedication, and the absolute best at their craft. This feels like that. Here’s to new beginnings.”



About The Bluff

The shoot for The Bluff will take place in Australia for the next three months. Directed by Frank E. Flowers, the film will also star Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

