Priyanka Chopra shares a powerful message on Women’s Equality Day: Well behaved women, seldom make history

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to quote American historian, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich on the occasion of Women’s Equality Day. With it, she shared a strong message and empowered women across the globe.
Global icon and actress Priyanka Chopra has always raised her voice on several issues related to the world. Be it global climate change or COVID 19 pandemic, Priyanka has done her bit to create awareness about issues that need to be highlighted. The actress has been a role model to millions of women across the globe and when it comes to her style, she manages to own the red carpet, whenever she steps foot on it. On the occasion of Women’s Equality Day, Priyanka shared an empowering message for all the ladies. 

Taking to social media, Priyanka shared a quote by American historian, Laurel Thatcher Ulrich as she sent out a strong message on Women’s Equality Day. Priyanka shared the quote that read, “Well-behaved women, seldom make history.” The actress has been known to pave her way from Bollywood to Hollywood all by herself and with several big projects in her kitty, Priyanka has proved her mettle in India and across the world. Chopra never fails to speak her mind about important issues and is a role model to many. 

She shared the message on social media with the hashtag, “#WomensEqualityDay.” Several fans lauded her and praised her in the comments. Many even called her their ‘role model.’

#WomensEqualityDay

Meanwhile, she is currently spending time at home with Nick Jonas. Recently, Priyanka welcomed another pet in her family and shared photos of the same on social media. On International Dog Day, Priyanka even shared a photo of Diana on her pooch’s Instagram handle and left fans in awe. On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her kitty including The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao, Citadel with Richard Madden and more. 

