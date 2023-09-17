Priyanka Chopra shares romantic birthday post for ‘baby’ Nick Jonas; drops pic featuring daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one such actress who has made the entire country proud. After taking over Bollywood, she worked hard until she finally became a well-known name in Hollywood. The actress married American singer and actor Nick Jonas in December 2018 in Jodhpur in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies after dating for a short while. Following their wedding, Priyanka added Jonas to her name. In January 2022, the couple had their first child, a baby girl, via surrogacy whom they named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On the occasion of her husband Nick Jonas’s birthday (September 16), the actress shared a warm and loving post for him.

Priyanka Chopra shares romantic birthday post for Nick Jonas

As Nick Jonas turns a year older and wiser, his wife Priyanka Chopra took the opportunity to express her love and affection for her ‘baby’. Taking to Instagram, the desi girl posted multiple unseen images of the couple. She also added a cute picture of their daughter Malti Marie to the album.

The first picture is of Nick clicking a selfie while PeeCee gives him a kiss. The next one is a blurry image of the couple followed by a picture of Nick playing golf. Next up is a goofy picture of Priyanka having fun at the golf course. Last but not least, there’s an adorable picture of daddy Nick feeding daughter Malti as she looks into mommy’s camera.

Sharing the photo album, Chopra wrote, “Celebrating you is the greatest joy of my life. You have pushed me in ways I didn’t know was possible, shown me peace like I have never known, and loving like only you can, I love you my birthday guy! I hope all your dreams always come true. Happy birthday baby.”

Take a look at her post:

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Earlier this year, Chopra was seen in the American romantic comedy-drama film Love Again also starring actors Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She then appeared in the American spy action thriller television series Citadel alongside Hollywood actor Richard Madden. Currently, she is filming for her upcoming action-comedy film Heads of State which also stars John Cena.

