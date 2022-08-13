Priyanka Chopra shares Sridevi’s throwback PIC, remembers legendary actress on her birth anniversary

Priyanka Chopra remembered Sridevi on her birth anniversary. PeeCee took to her social media space a few moments back, and shared an old photo of the Mr. India actress on the story feature on Instagram. Doing so, she captioned the photo ‘#sridevi’, as she paid her respects to the legendary late artist.

Sridevi’s birth anniversary

A few actors enjoy the kind of stature and love from the audience like Sridevi did. In her illustrious career, she has featured in over 300 films. On her birth anniversary today, her loved ones, and fans took to social media to remember the actress. Early morning, both of Sridevi's daughters recalled precious moments with their mom and shared heartwarming photos on social media as they paid a tribute to their late mother.

In a recent chat with NDTV GoodTimes, Janhvi Kapoor had spoken at length about how her mom Sridevi was a pan-Indian superstar back in the day. She also recalled how her mom was sensitive on the sets while shooting and referred to her as an 'anomaly.' Janhvi said, "Through her films, the person that she was, seeing her on sets and the kind of sensitivity that she brought, I think that can never happen twice. She is an anomaly. What she has given to our country and to the world, through her artistry, is unparalleled and I think it happens only once in a blue moon."

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming projects

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.

The actress will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

