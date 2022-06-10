Priyanka Chopra shares a THROWBACK photo in bikini circa 2000: Presenting my 18 yr old 'smolder'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no formal introduction. She is a former beauty pageant winner, actress, singer, and philanthropist. She made her Bollywood debut in the early 2000s and since then there is no looking back for the star. She has worked in several hit movies including The Sky Is Pink, Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani, Dil Dhadakne Do, Barfi, Fashion, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and every now and then, she updates her fans with her personal and professional lives.

Speaking of which, just a while ago, the actress walked down memory lane as she shared a snap straight from the year 2000. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen wearing a bikini, black bangles, and a small black bindi. She looked stunning as ever in the photograph. While sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Circa November 2000. Presenting my 18 yr old “smolder”." As soon as she posted the picture, her fans dropped sweet comments.

See Priyanka Chopra's photo here

In her personal life, Priyanka is married to American singer Nick Jonas. Recently, they welcomed their first child via Surrogacy. They named their baby daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and also shared her first-ever picture on social media when she came home after spending 100 days in NICU. However, they had not revealed their little one's face in the snap.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen next in the Hollywood rom-com It's All Coming Back to Me. The Bajirao Mastani actress also has a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty also marks Priyanka's return to the Indian screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.

