Priyanka Chopra shares throwback PIC with late father Ashok Chopra as she wishes him on birth anniversary

Every daughter shares an emotional bond with her father which cannot be expressed in words. No matter what, a daughter always remains daddy’s little girl. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is no exception. PeeCee was very close to her father. Priyanka has always been open about one relationship in her life and that’s her bond with her late father, Ashok Chopra, who passed away at the age of 64 in 2013 after a long battle with cancer. Meanwhile, today, Priyanka Chopra has shared an emotional post on Instagram, marking the 72nd birth anniversary of her late father.

The actress took to her Instagram space and shared a throwback picture of her with her dad. In the photo, young Priyanka can be seen sitting in the snow with her father as the father-daughter duo looks at each other smile lovingly. While Chopra donned multiple layers of sweater with a cute cap, her father was seen wearing a jacket paired with black trouser and a red cap. She captioned the picture, “Happy birthday dad. We miss u. Everyday.” Reacting to the post, her husband Nick Jonas dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section, while Khushi Kapoor dropped white hearts in the box.

Have a look at Priyanka’s post:

On the personal front, Priyanka and Nick welcomed a baby girl this year through surrogacy. The couple named their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. On January 22, Priyanka and Nick had made the announcement on Instagram and also shared their daughter's photo as she came home after spending 100 days in the NICU.Q “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” the couple wrote in a joint Instagram statement at the time.

On the work front, Priyanka has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She was last seen in the American film, The Matrix Resurrections, which also starred Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris. In the film, she essayed the role of Sati.

The actress will next be seen in Ending Things, It's All Coming Back To Me. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. This also marks Priyanka's return to the Hindi screens after the 2019 film, The Sky Is Pink.