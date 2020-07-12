  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN childhood photo as she wishes brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday

Well, the occasion for sharing the picture was Siddharth Chopra's birthday and Priyanka Chopra made sure to make it special. Check it out below.
Over the weekend, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to social media  to share a few things that inspired her this week. Along with that, the actress had a special surprise for her fans that included a rare and unseen photo of her and brother Siddharth Chopra. Well, the occasion for sharing the picture was Siddharth's birthday and the actress made sure to make it special. In the photo, Priyanka, likely in her teens, can be seen posing next to her baby brother. 

Wishing Siddharth she wrote, "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89." While Siddharth celebrates his birthday on 12 July, Priyanka celebrates her's on 18 July. The siblings share an age difference of seven years with PeeCee being the older sibling.

Check out her birthday wish:

Just last month, their mum Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday and their entire family made sure to make it virtually special. Priyanka along with Nick Jonas joined other relatives and friends over a video call as they came together to wish Madhu on her birthday. Siddharth had shared a picture of the same, captioning it, "Birthday Girl with her birthday gifts . Thank you @justexotique Nitika and everyone for coming on the zoom call." 

Birthday Girl with her birthday gifts . Thank you @justexotique Nitika and everyone for coming on the zoom call

A post shared by Siddharth Chopra (@siddharthchopra89) on

