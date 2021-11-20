Priyanka Chopra shares unseen picture with Sushmita Sen, pens late birthday wish

Beauty queen Sushmita Sen, who turned a year older on Friday, has been receiving birthday wishes from friends and fans. And now to join the club, Priyanka Chopra also penned a heartfelt wish for the actress and treated fans with an unseen picture. The photograph also featured Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra.

In the photograph, Priyanka, her mother, and Sushmita can be seen posing together for the camera. Sharing the priceless picture, Priyanka wrote, “Happy Birthday beauty @sushmitasen sending you hugs and warm wishes on your special day!!” Earlier in the day, Sushmita’s beau Rohman Shawl had also shared a beautiful picture of himself with the birthday girl and showered love on the actress as Sushmita turned a year older. In the photo, Rohman could be seen smiling and posing next to her ladylove who was seen sporting a stylish black avatar. He wrote, “Happy birthday babush” along with heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Earlier today, Sushmita revealed that she had recently undergone a major surgery. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita shared a silhouette picture of herself. In the caption, while she expressed her gratitude towards fans for their love and wishes on her birthday, she revealed that she had undergone a surgery early this week and is now healing. She wrote, “A BIG ‘Thank you’ to all of you super generous & loving souls…unending showering of good wishes & blessings coming my way…making this birthday yet another one to be cherished!!! I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words… Letting you in on a little secret….I completed AARYA 2 & then travelled to address my health…. had a successful surgery on 16th Nov & I am healing marvellously every passing day…in this beautiful place!!! I feel the goodness of all your energies & the strength of your love!!! Keep it coming!!! My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning, also sports a new look lots to look forward to…after all, the greatest gift is being ALIVE!!”