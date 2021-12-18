Priyanka Chopra shares why shooting in the pandemic was 'lonely'; Says she wants to take time out for herself

Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now decided to take some out for herself after working relentlessly for 21 years. The gorgeous star, who has been extremely busy with the promotions of her upcoming film The Matrix Resurrections, has opened up about the pandemic and its impact on her in a recent chat. Priyanka had previously been shooting in London for the past year for Richard Madden co-starrer Citadel. Amid shooting in a bubble, Priyanka often used to share glimpses from shoot days.

Now, in a chat with Hindustan Times, Priyanka has shared her experience of working in the pandemic and revealed that it was 'lonely.' Priyanka said that shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things she's done. She said, "Shooting amid the pandemic was one of the hardest things I’ve done. While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely. This whole time was emotionally difficult." Not just this, she revealed her biggest takeaway from the pandemic.

While shooting, we lived in a bubble. You went to the set and came back. So, it was kind of lonely Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka revealed that now, after 21 years of working relentlessly, she would like to prioritise herself. She said, "It (the pandemic) has made me appreciate the moments I have in my life, not just in my job. I love my job, but now, after 21 years, it's high time I take some time out for myself." The global star revealed that she likes to do things that matter to her now including spending time with family.

From time to time, Priyanka did travel to the US to be with Nick Jonas amid the pandemic and while she was shooting in London. Not just this, Nick too found time to make trips to London to be his ladylove Priyanka. Meanwhile, apart from Matrix and Citadel, Priyanka also will kick off her Hindi film Jee Le Zaraa shoot in the coming year. The film stars Priyanka, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. It is helmed by Farhan Akhtar and backed by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby films.

Also Read|Priyanka Chopra CALLS OUT reports referring to her as 'wife of Nick Jonas' amid Matrix 4 promotions