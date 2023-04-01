Priyanka Chopra ‘shed a few tears of pride’ at NMACC’s grand opening; Drops glamorous PICS with Nick Jonas

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was launched yesterday, on March 31, and the grand opening of the performing arts venue was attended by a number of celebrities and A-listers. From international celebs such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas, Emma Chamberlain to the who’s who of Bollywood such as Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar and others- the launch of NMACC was a star-studded event. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made heads turn as they arrived in their glamorous avatars for the event. Now, Priyanka has shared a set of pictures with Nick Jonas, flaunting their glamorous looks from last night, and fans are in awe!

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures with Nick Jonas from NMACC’s grand opening

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from their last night’s look. The first picture shows Nick planting a kiss on his wife Priyanka’s head as he holds her hand, while the couple looks oh-so-in-love in the next picture! The third one is a solo picture of Priyanka, in which she looks glamorous in an Elie Saab strapless gown and ruffled cape from the Fall Winter 2022 Couture collection.

The next picture shared by Priyanka gives a glimpse of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), and Priyanka Chopra mentioned in the caption that she shed a few tears of pride. “I was so moved to watch the debut of the musical Civilization to Nation last night at the launch of @nmacc.india. May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe inspiring. I’m so proud of u #NitaAmbani for your tireless contribution and commitment to the arts and my darling @_iiishmagish congratulations! No one does it like you… continue shining always.. I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible one of a kind cultural center,” wrote Priyanka.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas also shared a few pictures on his Instagram account, and wrote, “Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there.”

