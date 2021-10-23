Priyanka Chopra shocked over Halyna Hutchins death in fatal shooting incident on sets of Alec Baldwin's film

The fatal shooting incident on the sets of Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin’s film has left the entire world in a state of shock. The US actor fired a prop gun that killed a cinematographer and wounded the director in New Mexico on Thursday, as per US law enforcement officers. Now, actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed that she is completely shocked upon receiving the news.

The Baywatch star took to Twitter to share strength to Halyna Hutchins’ family to cope up with the tragic incident. Along with it, Priyanka cannot fathom the feelings of people who witnessed the accident. She wrote, “I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

Take a look:

I’m so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her. pic.twitter.com/C6fxT8kyir — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) October 23, 2021

On Friday evening even actor Alec Baldwin broke his silence on the matter by releasing his official statement via Twitter. The actor said, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.”

“I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he added.

