Priyanka Chopra showers birthday love on ‘Tisha’ aka Parineeti Chopra with a throwback pic from childhood

It is Parineeti Chopra’s birthday today and the actress has been showered with immense love from friends and family from all corners of the world. While the diva has been busy celebrating her special day with her loved ones, her family and friends have also made it a point to share beautiful posts for the Hasee Toh Phasee actress. Joining them, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has also penned a sweet note for her little sister on social media and it is sheer love.

Taking to her Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a collage of two pics. While one pic was from Parineeti’s childhood wherein the Quantico actress was seen holding on to her baby sister as they posed for the camera, the other pic featured the Chopra sisters having each other’s back as they flaunted their glamorous style. Priyanka captioned the image as, “Happy Birthday Tisha. Sending so much love @parineetichopra”. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress had also pinned the note on their throwback pic which read as, “Love You” along with a heart sticker.

Take a look at Priyanka Chopra’s birthday wish for Parineeti Chopra:

Apart from Priyanka, Arjun Kapoor also shared a post for his Ishaqzaade actress and wrote, “Pari you travel the world and I travel with you in your heart. Happy birthday to the World Tourism Ambassador! You deserve the title”. On the other hand, Anushka Sharma also shared a note for Parineeti and wrote, “Happy birthday Parineeti! Wishing you love and light always”. Sidharth Chopra also shared a love filled note for his co-star and wrote, “Happy Birthday Pari, always keep you ‘hassee’ and you never ‘phasee’. Big love n hug @parineetichopra”.

Here’s a look at how celebs wished Parineeti:

