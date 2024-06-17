Priyanka Chopra showers hearts on hubby Nick Jonas as he's set to star in musical The Last Five Years with Adrienne Warren

Priyanka Chopra is a lover who doesn’t shy away from showcasing her admiration for her loved ones. Hence, when it comes to her husband Nick Jonas, she goes above and beyond to make him feel special and loved.

Recently, the global sensation rooted for the American singer when he joined hands with actress Adrienne Warren to star in a musical called The Last Five Years. Read on!

Priyanka Chopra is proud of Nick Jonas as he stars in The Last Five Years

American singer and husband to Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas is all set to feature in The Last Five Years on Broadway with Adrienne Warren. The show is expected to open for the audience in spring 2025.

Confirming the development, the official Instagram handle of the show wrote, “Nick Jonas and Adrienne Warren star in the first Broadway production of The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, directed by Whitney White. Sign up now for first access to tickets: TheLastFiveYearsBroadway.com.”

Take a look:

Soon after the announcement, the Bajirao Mastani actress took to the comments section and showered love on her husband. She also reshared the post on her Instagram stories in support of Nick and his new venture.

Take a look:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, director Whitney White will be responsible for the revival of the musical.

While talking to the publication about bringing Nick and Adrienne on board, Brown said, “I have always believed that when the time was right, The Last Five Years would make its way to Broadway. To have Nick and Adrienne taking on these roles is a composer’s dream come true, and to have Whitney’s extraordinary guidance and vision is the hope of every playwright. It has taken twenty-five years, but the time is right.”

The show was first premiered at Chicago's Northlight Theatre in 2001. For the unknown, Nick has been part of several Broadways as a kid like Annie Get Your Gun, and Beauty and the Beast, among others. Back in 2012, he performed on Broadway titled How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. In 2021, he also produced the show Chicken & Biscuits.

