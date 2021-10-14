Priyanka Chopra showers love on Anushka Sharma’s 'Ashtami' post for daughter Vamika; See here

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is all love for Anushka Sharma’s daughter Vamika. Earlier today, the new mom Anushka took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her daughter Vamika on the occasion of Durga Ashtami. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress welcomed her daughter with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a picture of Vamika without revealing her face. The baby girl seemed to have been biting on Anushka's nose while the actor was captured smiling. Anushka was dressed in a t-shirt and while her little munchkin donned a pink colour dress. Sharing the picture, Anushka said, “Making me braver and more courageous every day . May you always find the strength of the goddess in you my little Vamika Happy Ashtami” along with a heart emoticon. As soon as the actress dropped the post, many friends from the film industry rushed to the post and left heartwarming comments. Vaani Kapoor, Tahira Kashyap, Mouni Roy, Suniel Shetty were among the thousands to comment. Even Priyanka Chopra took to the comment section and dropped a heart emoticon.

Take a look: