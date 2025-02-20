Priyanka Chopra showers praise on ‘queen’ Mindy Kaling for THIS amazing reason: 'So well deserved...'

Actress Priyanka Chopra cheered for her close friend Mindy Kaling, celebrating her groundbreaking milestone as the first South Asian woman to earn a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Calling her a ‘queen’, Priyanka expressed admiration, declaring the honor truly well deserved.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartfelt congratulatory message for Mindy Kaling. Celebrating her historic achievement, she wrote, “First South Asian woman to get a star on the Hollywood walk of Fame! Queen. Congratulations @mindykaling so well deserved,” adding a heart emoji to express her admiration.

Mindy Kaling, celebrated for her work in The Office, The Mindy Project, and Never Have I Ever, received a prestigious honor for her impact on television and film. The event was a star-studded affair, attended by close friends and family, including BJ Novak, who has been a longtime friend and collaborator.

Novak, who is also the godfather of Kaling’s children, spoke fondly of her, applauding both her achievements in entertainment and her role as a devoted mother of three. As reported by People, he delivered a heartfelt speech, recognizing her trailblazing journey in the industry. Other familiar faces like Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin also joined the celebration, while Reese Witherspoon showed her support with a special social media tribute.

Meanwhile, recently, a viral video captured Priyanka Chopra effortlessly nailing airport fashion with her chic yet laid-back look. Sporting grey sweatpants, a matching top, and a cap, she exuded effortless style. However, it was little Malti Marie who stole hearts in an adorable red and white dress.

Advertisement

As the Citadel actress carried her daughter through the airport, her protective instincts took center stage. She gently shielded Malti’s face from the cameras, reaffirming how much she values her little one’s privacy. A truly heartwarming moment that melted fans’ hearts!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is set to star in SSMB 29 alongside Mahesh Babu. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, the film promises an epic, globe-trotting jungle adventure. With filming expected to conclude by 2026, the project is planned as a two-part spectacle, with releases scheduled for 2027 and 2028. Fans are eagerly awaiting this cinematic extravaganza!