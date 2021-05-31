Priyanka Chopra shows off her glowing ‘fresh Monday face’ in her latest sunkissed selfie with doggo Panda

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in London, shared her mesmerizing selfie, flaunting her glowing skin and flawless beauty. Take a look.

Global star is currently in London where she has been filming her upcoming series, Citadel. Amid this, the desi girl has also been quite active on her social media platforms and often shares her mesmerizing photos with her fans. Be it sharing her mushy pictures with hubby Nick Jonas or dropping her glamorous looks, the Baywatch actress has been stealing hearts with her amazing posts. Scrolling her Instagram also shows that the actress is a dog lover. PeeCee has three pets - Diana, Gino, and Panda.

Priyanka & Nick welcomed Gino on their first wedding anniversary in 2019. Diana, Gino, and Panda often make appearances on Priyanka’s posts. Desi girl adopted Panda in August this year and has also made his profile on the photo-sharing app under the name Panda Chopra Jonas. In her latest post, The Sky Is Pink actress gave a glimpse of her relaxing time with her doggo Panda. She took to her Instagram story and shared an alluring sunkissed selfie of herself, flaunting her glowing skin. In the photo, Priyanka can be seen sitting as she takes a candid click of herself. Her pet Panda can also be seen in the photo. Sharing the post, the Krrish 3 star wrote, “Fresh Faced Monday with @pandathepunk".

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a blue top that she paired with stylish pants.

Check out Priyanka Chopra’s post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, PeeCee will next be seen in the upcoming film Matrix 4. Besides this, she also has Text For You in the pipeline.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

