Priyanka Chopra singing and dancing at Nick Jonas’ concert is proof of how much she enjoys his songs; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most adorable couples. These two often melt our hearts with their mushy romance. After almost 5 years of marriage and 1 adorable baby girl, the sparks between these two are still alive and they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other. Today a video of the actress singing and dancing at Jonas Brother’s concert is going viral and it is proof of how much she enjoys his songs.

Priyanka Chopra dances at Nick Jonas’ concert

A video has gone viral where we can see Priyanka Chopra standing in the crowd amidst other fans. She can be seen wearing an all-white attire and looks lovely in that. As Nick Jonas performs on the stage with his brothers PeeCee can be seen singing and dancing on the stage as Nick sings his popular song Chains. Indeed, Priyanka is a true cheerleader and we bet Nick must be loving to see his wife enjoy herself so much.



Earlier too a video of the couple went viral on social media where we could see Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walking hand in hand after Jonas Brother’s concert. Fans were going crazy to spot them as they paved their way out of the auditorium.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra has a lot of exciting films in her kitty. The trailer of her upcoming film Love Again alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion was released recently and it has already created a lot of hype. She also has a web show titled Citadel all set to release. Apart from this, she has Farhan Akhtar’s film Jee Le Zaraa in hand which will star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles.

