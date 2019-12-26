Nick Jonas gifts Priyanka Chopra a snowmobile for Christmas and we want a ride too; See VIDEOS & PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Christmas 2019 sans the Jonas family. The couple had a white Christmas with a snowmobile, cookies and love.

Don't tell our bosses but we are super jealous of Jonas and her Christmas gift! Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas had a snowy second Christmas together. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, rang in Christmas 2019 sans the other Jonas family members and it was all things white. On Christmas eve, PeeCee and Nick were spotted baking cookies with Priyanka's niece. The couple had twinned in black as they made the Christmas cookies. Now, the couple took to Instagram to share adorable photos from their Christmas 2019 celebrations and we wish we were invited.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share pictures of the madly-in-love couple posing against their beautiful Christmas tree. Priyanka donned a glamourous golden ensemble while Nick sported a cute green Christmas sweater. Nick wrapped his arms around PeeCee as they posed for the camera. In one of the photos she shared, the couple looked like they were caught between a singing session. But our jaws touched the floor when she revealed her awesome Christmas gift from Nick. The actress received a snowmobile for Christmas this year and she was seen riding it like she was born to do so.

PeeCee's gift was driven to the couple's Christmas stay by a Santa Claus and Priyanka couldn't keep calm. As soon as her "bat mobile" was set up, she and Nick decided to take a ride around in the snow. She shared the photo and videos of her Christmas gift with the caption: "Santa drove in on my bat mobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you baby. I love you! #christmas."

