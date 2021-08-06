Priyanka Chopra snaps a cosy pic with 'Boo' Nick Jonas as she spends time with him; Seen it yet?

After sending the internet into a frenzy over her latest picture with Nick Jonas, has now once again dropped a mushy photo with her 'boo' that is bound to go viral on social media. On Friday, Priyanka, who is currently in London, took to her social media handle to give us a glimpse of her time being well spent with hubby Nick Jonas. Nick recently joined Priyanka and when they reunited, Priyanka shared a mushy post with hubby that left everyone in awe.

Now, Priyanka took to her Instagram stories to drop a cute and cosy photo with Nick as she spent time with him in London. In the photo, Priyanka could be seen clicking how she and Nick had cuddled their feet close together. She gave us a glimpse of her expensive heels and Nick's classy sneakers as she cuddled up next to her hubby. Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned it as, "Boo", with a heart emoticon. The photo surely gives us a glimpse of how elated the global star was to be spending time with Nick amid work.

Take a look:

Recently, Priyanka shared a photo of holding Nick in her embrace as she welcomed him. She shared it and wrote, "He's home." The photo instantly went viral on social media and their PDA was adored by fans.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spending time in London due to her shoot with star Richard Madden for a web series titled Citadel. While working, Priyanka has also been exploring London with her team and she gives us a sneak peek of her shenanigans via her social media handle. Recently, she shared a picture of her sipping on her drink in the park amid London summer and sent her fans into a frenzy. The picture was clicked by her cousin who was with her. On the work front, besides Citadel, Priyanka also has Matrix 4 with Keanu Reeves.

