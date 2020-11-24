  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra snaps a cozy picture of mum Madhu Chopra spending quality time with their dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra's mum Madhu Chopra seems to be by her daugjter's side and is giving her company during the winters in London. Check out her photo below.
Priyanka Chopra with her dog Diana.Priyanka Chopra snaps a cozy picture of mum Madhu Chopra spending quality time with their dog Diana.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is globe-trotting and is currently in London with her loved ones. Enjoying the winter chill in the city ahead of Christmas, the actress has been enjoying some downtime after she wrapped up shooting in Berlin last month. In the wee hours of Tuesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to give us a glimpse of who she had for company. The actress' mum Madhu Chopra seems to be by Priyanka's side and is giving her company in the winters. And looks like the mother-daughter duo are spending some quality time. 

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka snapped up a cozy picture of mum Madhu with her dog Diana out in the open as they chilled outdoors  during London's winters. In the photo, Madhu can be seen sitting with Diana by her side as she adorably looks over her. While the actress is behind the camera this time, we get to see the beautifully decorated backyard with twinkling lights in the background. 

Sharing the photo, Priyanka captioned the photo, "Nani and @diariesofdiana," with multiple heart emojis. The cozy picture definitely warmed out hearts. Take a look at Priyanka's post: 

Just a few days ago, the actress had shared a close up of her furry friend Diana and gave a glimpse of how they are spending their time in London. And if there's one thing for sure, that is Diana is as photogenic as Priyanka. Don't believe us? Check out the photo below:   

Pinkvilla

