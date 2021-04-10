Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Randeep Hooda mourn the demise of Prince Philip and offer heartfelt tributes

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99 and condolences have been pouring in from across the world. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, Randeep Hooda also joined everyone in paying tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh.

The world was left saddened by the demise of Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh and condolences have been pouring in for the grieving Royal Family. From heads to states to people across the world to celebs in showbiz, everyone has been offering tributes to the Royal Family on their loss. And now, Jonas, , and actor Randeep Hooda also have joined in offering heartfelt condolences to the Royal Family on learning about the death of Prince Philip.

Priyanka took to social media to express grief over the demise of the Duke of Edinburgh. She shared a tweet and wrote, "So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip." She added a folded hands emoticon in her tweet to offer prayers. On the other hand, Sonam also joined Priyanka in mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth's husband. She shared a video made by BBC as a tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh and expressed her condolences in her caption.

Sonam wrote, "Rest In Power," with a folded hands and heart emoticon. Randeep Hooda also went on to offer his condolences on the demise of Prince Philip. He shared photos of the Duke of Edinburgh with the Queen as well and wrote, "Rest in peace His Royal Highness, The Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburg #PrincePhillip."

So sad to hear the news today. #RestInPeace Prince Philip. — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 9, 2021

The news about Prince Philip's demise was announced in a statement by the Royal Family. Post it, everyone across the world shared their thoughts about the Duke of Edinburgh and remembered him. Other stars who offered their condolences include Saba Ali Khan Pataudi, Pooja Bhatt, and .

