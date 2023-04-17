Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner's pic from Jonas Brothers concert in London goes viral; Fans call them 'Queens'

Global star Priyanka Chopra, who is quite active on social media, is currently busy promoting his upcoming series, Citadel. Post promoting it in Mumbai, the actress jetted off to London recently. Priyanka is in London with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. Amid her busy promotions, Priyanka was seen attending the Jonas Brothers concert on Friday. A new picture of her has surfaced on the Internet and the fans can't keep calm as she is posing with her sister-in-law Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner look all things glam in new picture

The picture was shared by Priyanka and Nick's fan club. In the picture, Priyanka is seen sporting a colourful bodycon dress. She has paired her look with her hair on one side. Sophie, on the other side, is seen wearing a yellow co-ord outfit. The girls look all things stunning as they pose together for the picture. Have a look:

Soon after the picture was shared on social media, their fans were seen gushing over them. A fan wrote, "They look good!" Another fan wrote, "Jbros got lucky for sure in wives department." One of the comments also read, "The Queens... Love them.."

Recently, Priyanka shared glimpses of her time at Nick's concert. The coolest parents in town also took Malti Marie to the grand concert and even Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra joined them. In one of the pictures, Nick was seen holding baby MM during his sound check on stage. Along with the pictures, the actress wrote, "What a night."

Work front

Priyanka and Richard Madden's Citadel will go live on April 28 on Prime Video. Apart from this, she has Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Recently, she announced her next project titled Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena.

