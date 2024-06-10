Priyanka Chopra spends Sunday with her daughter Malti Marie at beach; drops video of endearing moments

Priyanka Chopra’s world is all about her daughter, Malti Marie. Despite keeping it busy with her ongoing shoot for the upcoming film, The Bluff, the actress fulfills her mommy duties pretty well. Recently, the actress gave a peek into what her Sunday looked like with her daughter at the beach.

Priyanka Chopra spends her Sunday with her daughter Malti Marie at the beach

Today, on June 10, a while ago, Priyanka Chopra uploaded another endearing video featuring her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. In the video, one can see the mother-daughter duo enjoying their weekly holiday at the beach. The actress encapsulated endearing and memorable moments of her quality time with her little one.

The new video featured Malti running around and playing with the sand. PeeCee’s little bundle of happiness was seen running towards the beach. Not just that, she bent down and also drew on the sand. One of the glimpses also showed ‘Mama Malti’ written on the sand.

In addition to this, the little one was also seen having fun with the sand using her fingers. Meanwhile, the Citadel actress, being a protective mother, followed her on every path to keep her at a distance from the sea waves. Sitting on the sand, Malti was seen sporting a white frock paired with a floral pink cap.

Advertisement

The video ended with a picture of the duo as they slept on the bed after a long day.

Take a look at the video enough to melt your hearts:

“Sundays like this (followed by a red-heart, heart-eye and folded hand emoji) are grateful,” she wrote in the caption.

Fans' reaction to the post

Minutes after the post was shared, fans thronged the comments section, gushing over the heart-melting post. A fan wrote, “Malti is very lucky to have you as her mom,” while another fan remarked, “Life moves so fast. Enjoy every moment, Grow so fast.”

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra has recently started the shoot for her next book, The Bluff in Australia, which will continue for the next three months. The movie also stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo. The film is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra proudly flaunts her Indian roots; writes 'Om' as she kickstarts shooting for The Bluff in Australia