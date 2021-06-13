Priyanka Chopra spends a lovely afternoon getting ‘puppy puddles’ while embracing London summer; PIC

Priyanka is currently spending time in London due to her professional commitments. She shared a lovely pic soaking up in the London summer with her dogs.

is currently in London following up on her work commitments as she is shooting for a massively mounted upcoming show called ‘Citadel’. Citadel is backed by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo while it stars Richard Madden, who was lately seen in the trailer of ‘Eternals’. Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of soaking the London summer while spending a lazy afternoon with her three dogs Gino, Panda, and Diana. In the picture, Diana is resting close to Priyanka while Gino and Panda are sitting comfortably behind her making for a wonderful picture.

Priyanka is lying comfortably on the grass soaking the sun in the afternoon. With a beautiful smile on her face, she is surrounded by her dogs. She was seen wearing a green ensemble appearing to be a night suit. She wrote in the caption, “Sundays are for puppy puddles”. Priyanka has spent a lot of time in London lately as she wrapped her romantic comedy film called ‘Text For You’ co-starring Sam Heughan. Later she kicked off the shooting for her much-anticipated show ‘Citadel’. Meanwhile, she was also seen in ‘The White Tiger’, a film that she starred in and produced which later went on to be nominated for an Academy Award.

Take a look at the post:

She recently launched her memoir, based on her life experiences called ‘Unfinished’, which went onto be a success, and launched a swanky restaurant in New York called Sona. Through the ongoing pandemic, Priyanka utilized her social media footprint into raising funds for those who have been hit by COVID 19.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

