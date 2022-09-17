Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in adorable unseen PIC
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all smiles as they spend quality time with their daughter Malti.
Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently became a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little bundle of joy with her face hidden. Now, an unseen pic of Priyanka and Nick with their daughter has gone viral. In the photo, the baby’s face is expectedly covered with a heart emoji.
Tamanna Dutt, a friend of the couple, shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple along with their daughter. Abiding by Priyanka’s decision to not reveal Malti’s face, Tamanna used a heart emoji to cover the little one’s face but Priyanka and Nick were smiling wide in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys." In the pic, Priyanka holds Malti in her arms. Nick can't seem to hold his excitement as he looks lovingly at Malti. A friend of the couple is also seen in the image. The Chopra-Jonas family surely had a fun time when this candid moment was caught on camera.
Have a look at the post:
On the work front, PeeCee has many interesting movies in her pipeline. She will next be seen in the Russo Brothers-directed series Citadel. Its release date has not been finalized yet. The project also stars Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame. Her movie alongside Sam Heughan, titled It’s All Coming Back to Me, will be released on February 10, 2023. She will also be seen in Ending Things opposite Anthony Mackie and in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara, opposite Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
