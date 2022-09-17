Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie in adorable unseen PIC

Global star Priyanka Chopra is one of the most loved celebs in the industry. The Baywatch star is enjoying her new phase of life as she recently became a mom when she welcomed her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas with husband Nick Jonas via surrogacy. Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little bundle of joy with her face hidden. Now, an unseen pic of Priyanka and Nick with their daughter has gone viral. In the photo, the baby’s face is expectedly covered with a heart emoji.

Tamanna Dutt, a friend of the couple, shared a never-before-seen picture of the couple along with their daughter. Abiding by Priyanka’s decision to not reveal Malti’s face, Tamanna used a heart emoji to cover the little one’s face but Priyanka and Nick were smiling wide in the picture. Sharing the picture, Tamanna wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju! Miss u guys." In the pic, Priyanka holds Malti in her arms. Nick can't seem to hold his excitement as he looks lovingly at Malti. A friend of the couple is also seen in the image. The Chopra-Jonas family surely had a fun time when this candid moment was caught on camera.