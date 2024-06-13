Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with 'Malti and Malti'; drops adorable PIC ft 3 generations in a frame

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most beloved actresses, known for her versatile acting and screen presence. The actress manages to take out time from her busy schedule to spend quality time with her little munchkin, Malti Marie Jonas. She regularly shares adorable pictures, keeping her fans updated.

Recently, the Bluff actress took to Instagram to share glimpses of her daughter Malti enjoying quality time with her nani, Madhu Chopra, joined by herself as well.

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie Jonas, and Madhu Chopra enjoy playtime with Kitchen set

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself with her daughter Malti and her mom Madhu Chopra. In the image, Priyanka and Malti can be seen playing with the kitchen set, all dressed in comfy night suits. While PeeCee and Malti enjoy their playtime, Nani Madhu Chopra sweetly adores them.

Priyanka captioned the picture as "Malti and Malti" accompanied by heart emojis.

Have a look at the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra talks about mom guilt

In a chat with Quint Neon, Priyanka was asked about balancing and juggling her career with being a mother to daughter Malti Marie and what message she would like to share with all working moms. The Citadel actress began by mentioning that she herself was raised by a working mother.

She believes that mothers who do not have formal jobs are still working tirelessly all day long. Priyanka Chopra also expressed that women often do not receive adequate recognition for their hard work, even if they are not employed.

Discussing the challenges of parenting, the actress remarked that raising a child requires a supportive community, including a supportive partner. She also acknowledged feeling guilty when she has to leave her daughter for work, despite having a strong support system around her.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Love Again. The actress has several projects in the pipeline and recently completed filming for Heads of State. Currently, she is shooting for The Bluff.

Looking ahead, she will reprise her acclaimed role of Nadia Sinh in the spy thriller series Citadel. Meanwhile, discussing her Bollywood projects, Chopra is in talks with Farhan Akhtar for a project titled Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Details about the project are still under wraps; stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further developments.

