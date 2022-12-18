Priyanka Chopra spends quality time with Malti as they head to secret destination ahead of Christmas; See PIC

Priyanka Chopra is an actress, who always leaves her fans stunned with her acting skills and fantastic work. She constantly treats fans with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' adorable pictures on her social media handle. To note, Malti's name has been taken from the middle names of Priyanka's mother, Madhu Malti Chopra, and Nick Jonas's mother Denise Marie Jonas. Now, the actress got some time out of her busy schedule, which she chose to spend with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Just a while back, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and Malti as they headed to an undisclosed location ahead of Christmas 2022. Sharing the picture, she captioned, "Off we go...," with a red heart emoji alongside. In it, Priyanka can be seen donning a black sweater and black pants. The Barfi actress also added a black beanie to complete her comfy airport look. The mother-daughter duo can be seen sitting on a flight and staring outside from the window.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti's family day

Recently, Priyanka shared a precious picture with her husband Nick, and Malti as they visited an aquarium for a family trip. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Family #aquarium #familyday #love.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announce Malti's arrival

Priyanka and Nick announced in January this year that they welcomed their first child via surrogacy. In a joint statement, they wrote: "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." Malti came home after spending more than 100 days in the NICU on Mother's Day.

Priyanka Chopra work front

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen next in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, and Ending Things. She will also be a part of Farhan Akhtar's road trip film, Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.