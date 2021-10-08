Priyanka Chopra spills the beans on what she loves about hubby Nick Jonas

There’s hardly a time when Priyanka Chopra is not making headlines. The international icon has successfully managed to cement her presence on the global map, and woo audience with her performances on the television and big screen. Recently, Priyanka featured in Victoria’s Secrets VS Voices podcast, where she talked touched on different aspects of her personal and professional life. She also spilled the deets on her relationship with hubby Nick Jonas. In one part of the podcast, Priyanka revealed a quality she loves about Nick and it’s the sweetest thing ever.

During the podcast, Priyanka was asked if Nick Jonas realized the differences of experiences for an Indian woman living in the US and that of a white male living in the country. Replying to this, Priyanka said that she loves Nick’s understanding of different people. “I think him and his family are so deep-rooted and come from service and he's very giving and at the same time, he's very understanding of, one those traits I love about him, understanding of different people of being different and acceptance of the world made up of all kinds of people and that's the family we are,” she said.

The Citadel start further added that despite being from different cultures, and parts of the world, Nick and she were raised with the same set of values. “It's so amazing to me that we were raised in different parts of the world with the same beliefs and same value system and neither have an idea of each other's careers because we were so busy building our own careers at that time. I didn't know much about Jonas Brothers, he definitely didn't know about much about me. It was really interesting when we got together to sort of not just have our cultures marry and clash but to also be able to peel layers of getting to know each others' lives and we've both had two decades of public lives and we got to experience that all over and that was lovely,” Priyanka added.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in December 2018.

