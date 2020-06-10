Priyanka Chopra stands up against child abuse and deems it unacceptable: Have heard so many horror stories

Priyanka Chopra raised her voice recently against child abuse. The global icon came out strongly against the issue and urged people to help in combating child abuse.

Global icon and actor is among the very few stars who strongly raise their voices against something that is wrong. Recently, Priyanka joined the fight against child abuse and came out strongly against the issue. Responding to a tweet by Smriti Z Irani, Priyanka went ahead and stood up against the issue of child abuse in the country. The global icon is also working very closely with UNICEF for the longest time and is also the UN's goodwill ambassador.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka did not just retweet Smriti Z Irani’s tweet but also added how important it was to protect the innocence of children and to combat child abuse. Priyanka mentioned that she has heard many horror stories of child abuse and hence, she considered it to be an unacceptable issue. The global star also shared a helpline number for people to complain about child abuse cases and help in battling it out altogether. Priyanka condemned child abuse with her tweets.

Priyanka wrote, “The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable.You can Help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it.Protect our children #Childline.”

Here are Priyanka Chopra’s tweets against Child abuse:

The innocence of a child is so fragile, and the responsibility to protect that is one of paramount importance. Having personally heard so many horror stories, there are too many children who have endured the worst of humanity, and this is simply unacceptable. (1/2) https://t.co/Et7QTCq8Y9 — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

You can Help stop the abuse...dial 1098 (India) to report it.Protect our children #Childline (2/2) — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 9, 2020

Meanwhile, recently, Priyanka and Nick joined hands against racism as well and supported the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in the US. The outrage against racism in the US began after the murder of George Floyd by the police. Priyanka and Nick have been supporting the movement and the Jonas Brothers singer had tweeted about the same as well.

