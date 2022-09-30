Priyanka Chopra steps out in lime green dress in Washington DC; Leaves us smitten with her charismatic look

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most stylish actresses. She is now a global icon and never fails to stun her fans with her style statement across the globe. The Mary Kom actress is currently in one of the best phases of her life after the arrival of her baby girl Malti. She is juggling between her work commitments and her mommy duties and often keeps sharing pictures and videos of her and her baby girl on social media. PeeCee is currently in Washington D.C for work and she shared a small clip of her looking stunning as she steps out of her room.

In the clip which she shared, Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in a lime green outfit. She wore a gown that had a slit on one side till her thigh and had a high neck collar. She left her tresses open and stunned in subtle makeup. Priyanka completed her look with stilettoes and lime coloured small purse. The clip which she shared begins with a closeup selfie of her with a text written ‘where to next?’. Then comes a mirror selfie of her giving us a glimpse of her entire look, followed by yet another selfie in the dark.